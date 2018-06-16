Lodged semi trailer is causing ferry delays

B.C. Ferries has cancelled some sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale after a semi trailer got caught on a ramp on the Queen of Surrey.
Updated #ServiceNotice : #SailingDelay #HorseshoeBay – #Langdale #QueenofSurrey is currently holding in dock due to a semi stuck on the ramp: https://t.co/ZzYJP2oEBk ^mc
— BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 16, 2018
The Queen of Coquitlam is still running, but has cancelled it’s scheduled drills and began taking traffic from Langdale at 9:21 a.m.
B.C. Ferries says check-in times for customers with reservations will need to be adjusted, and that anyone with a reservation is asked to check into the terminals at least 30 minutes before their estimated sailing time.
For the most recent updates you can head to bcferries.com