Police incident in White Rock leads to security measures at high school

Investigators have blocked off Lee Street Wednesday afternoon, and appear to be focusing on a white sedan. (Tracy Holmes photo)

An ongoing police investigation in South Surrey Wednesday afternoon caused a half-hour “hold and secure” of nearby Earl Marriott Secondary.

The measure was “just a precaution,” Surrey school district spokesperson Doug Strachan told Peace Arch News, and the incident is “something unrelated to the school.”

“It was something in the neighbourhood and the police asked us to,” he said.

According to the school district, a hold-and-secure procedure differs from a lock down in that a hold-and-secure is a response to an outside threat, while a lockdown is a response to a threat inside the building.

Wednesday’s safety procedure began shortly before 1 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes, Strachan confirmed.

RCMP currently on the scene have blocked off Lee Street at North Bluff Road, and appear to be focusing attention on a white sedan.

One person at the scene noted a man was taken into custody following police cars being rammed north of the area.

More to come…