Loaded handgun, drugs, lock-picking kit seized in White Rock traffic stop

The man was initially pulled over by police for failing to obey a stop sign

A traffic stop in White Rock led to police finding a loaded gun, various drugs, brass knuckles, night-vision goggles and a lock-picking kit in the vehicle. (White Rock RCMP handout photo)

What began as a traffic stop of a motorist failing to obey a stop sign resulted in White Rock RCMP uncovering various drugs, a loaded handgun and a lock-picking kit among other items that led to a male racking up eight charges.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27) night, an officer pulled over 46-year-old Gregory Eugene Peterson, from Burnaby, for ignoring a stop sign in White Rock, according to a release from White Rock RCMP.

“Upon believing that the driver’s licence was fraudulent, the officer arrested the male and the criminal offences started to unfold one after another,” said Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls of the White Rock RCMP.

Cause for the largest concern to public safety was the finding of a loaded handgun in the man’s vehicle, the release reads.

He was also in possession of 2,000 doses of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and other items related to drug trafficking. Additionally, brass knuckles, night vision goggles, a radio-jammer and a lock-picking kit were found.

“I can only imagine what someone’s intention is with a loaded handgun, night vision goggles, a radio-jammer, and a lock picking kit. The officer in this case may have intercepted or prevented a number of other crimes that evening,” Pauls said.

Charges for the Burnaby man consist of:

Possessing a firearm while prohibited, Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Possessing ammunition while prohibited, Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act

Possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act

Possessing a loaded prohibited weapon, Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

Occupying a vehicle with a prohibited firearm, Section 94(1) of the Criminal Code

Possessing a handgun for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

Possessing brass knuckles for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

Peterson is being held in police custody until Friday, Jan. 6 for another court appearance and his vehicle has been seized while a forfeiture application is pending.



