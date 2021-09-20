BREAKING: Liberal Qualtrough on track to serve third term as Delta’s MP

Delta candidate Carla Qualtrough was joined by other Lower Mainland Liberal candidates at Wellington Point Park in Ladner on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 to announce that a re-elected Liberal government would ban the export of thermal coal, both from and through Canada, by no later than 2030. (James Smith photo)

Polls in B.C. are now closed. Stay tuned for updates as polling stations in Delta begin reporting in.

(Update at 9:45 p.m.)

Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough looks set to serve another term as Delta’s MP, though roughly a third of polls in Delta — plus mail-in and other special ballots — are still to be counted.

With 125 of 181 polls reporting in, Qualtrough has 10,217 votes (42.6 per cent), putting her ahead of Conservative challenger Garry Shearer’s 7,727 votes(32.2 per cent). NDP hopeful Monika Dean, meanwhile, has 4,613 votes (19.2 per cent), followed by Green Jeremy Smith with 637 (2.7 per cent), People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko with 580 (2.4 per cent) and independent Hong Yan Pan with 213 (o.9 per cent).

(Update at 9:08 p.m.)

Half of Delta’s 181 polls have reported in, and Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough is maintaining her lead over Conservative challenger Garry Shearer.

With 90 of 181 polls reporting in, Qualtrough has 6,706 votes (42.4 per cent) over Shearer’s 5,052 (32.0 per cent). NDP hopeful Monika Dean, meanwhile, has 3,112 votes (19.7 per cent), followed by Green Jeremy Smith with 417 (2.6 per cent), People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko with 382 (2.5 per cent) and independent Hong Yan Pan with 142 (o.9 per cent).

(Update at 8:58 p.m.)

Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough’s lead over Conservative challenger Garry Shearer is holding steady as more Delta polls report in.

With 75 of 181 polls reporting in, Qualtrough has 5,602 votes (42.6 per cent) over Shearer’s 4,169 (31.7 per cent). NDP hopeful Monika Dean, meanwhile, has 2,629 votes (20.0 per cent), followed by Green Jeremy Smith with 338 (2.6 per cent), People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko with 323 (2.5 per cent) and independent Hong Yan Pan with 100 (o.8 per cent).

(Update at 8:30 p.m.)

With 25 of 181 polls reporting in, Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough is still leading with 1,511 votes (43.0 per cent), followed by Conservative challenger Garry Shearer with 1,167 (33.1 per cent). NDP hopeful Monika Dean, has 648 (18.4 per cent), followed by Green Jeremy Smith with 106 (3.0 per cent), People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko with 72 (2.0 per cent) and independent Hong Yan Pan with 17 (o.5 per cent).

(Update at 8:01 p.m.)

The race between Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough and Conservative challenger Garry Shearer is tightening up as more polls report in.

With nine of 181 polls reporting in, Qualtrough is still leading with 475 votes (43.7 per cent), followed by Shearer with 360 (33.1 per cent). NDP hopeful Monika Dean, has 182 (16.7 per cent), followed by Green Jeremy Smith with 40 (3.7 per cent), People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko with 26 (2.4 per cent) and independent Hong Yan Pan with five (o.5 per cent).

(Update at 7:36 p.m.)

Federal election results in Delta are beginning to trickle in.

With three of the 181 polls reporting in, Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough is leading with 108 votes (54.8 per cent), followed by Conservative Garry Shearer with 65 (33 per cent). NDP hopeful Monika Dean, has 15 votes (7.6 per cent), followed by Green Jeremy Smith with five (2.5 per cent), People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko with three (1.5 per cent) and independent Hong Yan Pan with one (o.5 per cent).

Original story below…

Six candidates are running to be Delta’s next member of Parliament.

Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough is seeking a third term as Delta’s MP, a position she has held since 2015.

Challenging Qualtrough for Delta’s seat in Parliament are Conservative Garry Shearer, NDP hopeful Monika Dean, Green Jeremy Smith, People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Tarasenko and independent Hong Yan Pan.

While it remains to be seen how many voters cast their ballot this election, three-quarters of the riding’s population — 77,372 of Delta’s 103,064 residents — registered to vote this time around, up from 76,871 in 2019. Elections Canada estimates 18,148 Deltans voted at advanced polls this election, up from 15,063 in 2019.

Voter turnout in Delta last election was 70.4 per cent, as Liberal incumbent Carla Qualtrough won a second term as Delta’s MP. Qulatrough captured 41.2 per cent of the vote that year, defeating Conservative challenger Tanya Corbet (33 per cent), NDP candidate Randy Anderson-Fennell (16.3 per cent), Green Craig DeCraene (6.3 per cent), People’s Party hopeful Angelina Ireland (1.8 per cent) and independents Amarit Bains and Tony Bennett (0.7 per cent each).

Voter turnout was a bit higher in 2015, when Qualtrough defeated Conservative incumbent Kerry-Lynne Findlay. Qualtrough captured 49.1 per cent of the vote to Findlay’s 32.8 per cent. The NDP’s Jeremy Leveque came in third with 14.9 per cent of the vote, while the Green Party’s Anthony Edward Devellano came in fourth with 3.2 per cent.

More to come…



