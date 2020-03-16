LIVE: Updates on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 outbreak for Monday, March 16. This will be updated as new information becomes available.

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation at 10 a.m. as governments and businesses take drastic measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

• Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are to give an update on COVID-19 in British Columbia at 11 a.m.

• City of Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to speak with media today at 1 p.m. at city hall.

• All City of Surrey recreational facilities have been closed to the public. The closure includes recreation centres, ice arenas, culture facilities, pools, libraries, civic threatres, Surrey Art Gallery, and Museum of Surrey.

• Surrey City Hall, Surrey Operations Centre, Animal Control and Emergency Services will remain open with business as usual, with social distancing risk reduction measures in place.

• Spring break camps and licensed childcare programs will continue to operate in Surrey with “risk reduction measures” in place.

• Events organized by the City of Surrey that host more than 250 people will be cancelled until further notice. A list of cancelled events can be found here.

• City of Surrey says it increased cleaning protocols within its facilities and provided guidance to employees and visitors on best-practices to reduce risk of transmission.

• All facilities and recreation facilities in the City of White Rock are open.

• Recreation and culture programs, excursions, meetings or events are still scheduled in the City of White Rock. All White Rock regular council meetings and committee meetings are still scheduled.

• Canada is facing an unprecedented slow down of daily activities as schools, public libraries, recreation centres, fitness clubs, clothing retailers, and restaurants temporarily close or scale back services.

• Public schools in British Columbia are to continue to operate after spring break.

• Great Canadian Camping Corp. will shut down 10 casinos in B.C., the company announced Sunday. The corporation operates the Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver, River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, Elements Casinos in Surrey, Chilliwack and Victoria, Casino Nanaimo, Bingo Esquimalt, Hastings Racecourse and Casino, and Chances in Maple Ridge and Dawson Creek.

• Social media started to buzz after photos were shared of a woman apparently selling toilet paper from the back of her vehicle in the Langley Costco store parking lot on Friday.

• New research says broad swaths of the Canadian workforce won’t have access to paid leave from their employers or exsisting federal help should they be forced off the job due to COVID-19.

• More than 25,000 Canadians have been tested for COVID-19 and 313 cases of the virus have been diagnosed.

