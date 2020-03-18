Live updates: COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 outbreak for Wednesday, March 18. This will be updated as new information becomes available.

• Two of Surrey RCMP’s six front-counter locations have been temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The community policing unit, which takes place out of the White Rock detachment, is still open for front counter service with limitations on fingerprint requests. However, White Rock RCMP has suspended community policing volunteer activities.

• All events and programs at the White Rock Library have been cancelled.

This morning, the federal government announced:

Canada-U.S. border to close for non-essential travel. Trade will not be affected.

• The federal government will spend up to $82 billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will come through a combination of support for workers and businesses and tax deferrals.

• $27 billion of that money will be “direct support” to Canadian workers and businesses and $55 billion in tax deferrals. The figure represents more than three per cent of Canada’s GDP.

• For people who cannot access Employment Insurance and do not have paid sick leave, Print Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was bringing in the Emergency Care Benefit, a $900 payment made every two weeks to workers who have to stay at home.

“No Canadian will not have to worry about protecting their health and putting food on their table,” Minister of Finance Bill Morneau said.

• Tax filing deadline extended to June 1.

• Small businesses to get a three-month wage supplement equal to 10 per cent of their employees salaries, in hopes workers will be kept on the payroll.

• Low-income Canadians to get up to an extra $300 in their May GST refund, with up to $150 for each child. People paying off student loans will see their payments become interest-free for six months.

• Reducing required minimum withdrawals from Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) by 25 per cent for 2020, in recognition of volatile market conditions and their impact on many seniors’ retirement savings.

The full Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan can be found here.