Live updates: COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 18: Canada/U.S. to shut down border, new $82 billion funding package announced

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 outbreak for Wednesday, March 18. This will be updated as new information becomes available.

• Two of Surrey RCMP’s six front-counter locations have been temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The community policing unit, which takes place out of the White Rock detachment, is still open for front counter service with limitations on fingerprint requests. However, White Rock RCMP has suspended community policing volunteer activities.

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

• All events and programs at the White Rock Library have been cancelled.

• South Surrey fitness expert offers tips, ideas for those working from home or social-distancing.

This morning, the federal government announced:

Canada-U.S. border to close for non-essential travel. Trade will not be affected.

• The federal government will spend up to $82 billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will come through a combination of support for workers and businesses and tax deferrals.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases jump by 83 in B.C., public health emergency declared

• $27 billion of that money will be “direct support” to Canadian workers and businesses and $55 billion in tax deferrals. The figure represents more than three per cent of Canada’s GDP.

• For people who cannot access Employment Insurance and do not have paid sick leave, Print Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was bringing in the Emergency Care Benefit, a $900 payment made every two weeks to workers who have to stay at home.

“No Canadian will not have to worry about protecting their health and putting food on their table,” Minister of Finance Bill Morneau said.

RELATED: B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

RELATED: Canadian banks move to help customers, allow deferral of mortgage payments

• Tax filing deadline extended to June 1.

• Small businesses to get a three-month wage supplement equal to 10 per cent of their employees salaries, in hopes workers will be kept on the payroll.

• Low-income Canadians to get up to an extra $300 in their May GST refund, with up to $150 for each child. People paying off student loans will see their payments become interest-free for six months.

• Reducing required minimum withdrawals from Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) by 25 per cent for 2020, in recognition of volatile market conditions and their impact on many seniors’ retirement savings.

The full Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan can be found here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daily update on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Next story
Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

Just Posted

Live updates: COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 18: Canada/U.S. to shut down border, new $82 billion funding package announced

RCMP temporarily close front-counter service in South Surrey, Cloverdale due to COVID-19 concern

White Rock detachment suspends community policing volunteer activities

Cloverdale’s ‘ambassador’ had a passion for his town that never tired

Sean Keigher was known to many around Surrey

Top cop ‘sets the record straight’ on who calls the shots in White Rock

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls aims to dispel ‘misinformation, myths’ about local policing

Drugs, firearms seized from trio of Surrey homes

South Surrey residence in 16300-block of 28 Avenue among those searched

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Here’s how to talk to your kids about COVID-19

B.C. child psychologist gives advice on speaking to children about ongoing health emergency

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

EI expansion answers B.C.’s request for Ottawa coronavirus assistance

Justin Trudeau says $27B fund targets shut-down workers, businesses

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Most Read