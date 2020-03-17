Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday in Vancouver. (BC Government)

Live Updates: COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 17: Prime minister stresses importance of working from home, social distancing

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 outbreak for Tuesday, March 17. This will be updated as new information becomes available.

• People are now allowed to remain in their vehicles while travelling on BC Ferries during coronavirus pandemic.

• B.C. education and finance minister talking at 12 p.m. today regarding announcement on possible school closures.

• Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies issued a news release Tuesday morning raising concern about anxiety and isolation that the next few weeks will bring to our neighbours.

“This is especially true of seniors living on their own. Please make a point of contacting your neighbours, without getting too close, and checking that they are OK. If all of us call one of our immediate neighbours every day, we will have a safer and healthier community,” the release notes.

She noted that her office is closed and will not be taking any in-person meetings at this time.

COVID-19: Cancelled, postponed Surrey events due to coronavirus outbreak

• Alzheimer Society of B.C. announced it will be unable to host its annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in White Rock on May 3.

“We are committed to coming together and having this event go ahead in a different way, perhaps virtually. Please stay tuned for more information, but keep May 3 free in your calendar,” Cathryn France, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Director of Resource Development, said in a news release.

• Canada has 433 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The majority of those are in Ontario with 185 cases and in B.C. with 103. Ontario reported its first death.

• BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, and Victoria. Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon and 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Vancouver Coastal Health ordered Vancouver bars and restaurants to close for St. Patrick’s Day.

• White Rock Elks cancel its Patrick’s Day event.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced:

• Stressed importance of “social distancing” and staying home.

“Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. Work remotely if you can, let the kids run around a bit in the house,” Trudeau said.

• As of Wednesday, Parks Canada is suspending visitor services at all national parks and historic sites.

“What this means for our parks is that pretty much everything with a door will be closed.”

• Global Affairs offering up to $5,000 in emergency assistance to help Canadians abroad.

• Canada looking at Emergency Act to see what could benefit the COVID-19 response.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for suspect who tried to kiss a woman

Police say this happened Dec. 13, 2019 outside of the Guildford Library

Police ask for help locating 86-year-old Surrey man

Gurnam Cheema was last seen Monday morning

Live Updates: COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 17: Prime minister stresses importance of working from home, social distancing

New song but no gigs on St. Patrick’s Day for Surrey’s Pat Chessell

‘It’s really tough right now’ for working musicians due to COVID-19, says the ‘Like A Rock’ singer

Body found on White Rock’s beach

Early indications are there is no risk to the public,

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

B.C. School Sports suspends spring season

Most sports seasons cancelled with some optimism for June

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

UPDATE: Vancouver bars, restaurants to close for St. Patrick’s Day to limit COVID-19 spread

Move comes as B.C. limits public gatherings due to novel coronavirus

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

Most Read