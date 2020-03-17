Live Updates: COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday in Vancouver. (BC Government)

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 outbreak for Tuesday, March 17. This will be updated as new information becomes available.

• People are now allowed to remain in their vehicles while travelling on BC Ferries during coronavirus pandemic.

• B.C. education and finance minister talking at 12 p.m. today regarding announcement on possible school closures.

• Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies issued a news release Tuesday morning raising concern about anxiety and isolation that the next few weeks will bring to our neighbours.

“This is especially true of seniors living on their own. Please make a point of contacting your neighbours, without getting too close, and checking that they are OK. If all of us call one of our immediate neighbours every day, we will have a safer and healthier community,” the release notes.

She noted that her office is closed and will not be taking any in-person meetings at this time.

COVID-19: Cancelled, postponed Surrey events due to coronavirus outbreak

• Alzheimer Society of B.C. announced it will be unable to host its annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in White Rock on May 3.

“We are committed to coming together and having this event go ahead in a different way, perhaps virtually. Please stay tuned for more information, but keep May 3 free in your calendar,” Cathryn France, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Director of Resource Development, said in a news release.

• Canada has 433 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The majority of those are in Ontario with 185 cases and in B.C. with 103. Ontario reported its first death.

• BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, and Victoria. Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon and 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Vancouver Coastal Health ordered Vancouver bars and restaurants to close for St. Patrick’s Day.

• White Rock Elks cancel its Patrick’s Day event.

Are you experiencing #COVID19 symptoms like a cough, fever, sore throat or sneezing? Try this quick, new, online self-assessment tool to see if you need testing: https://t.co/WnsU28614I pic.twitter.com/SPT7FaQH6N — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) March 17, 2020

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced:

• Stressed importance of “social distancing” and staying home.

“Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. Work remotely if you can, let the kids run around a bit in the house,” Trudeau said.

• As of Wednesday, Parks Canada is suspending visitor services at all national parks and historic sites.

“What this means for our parks is that pretty much everything with a door will be closed.”

• Global Affairs offering up to $5,000 in emergency assistance to help Canadians abroad.

• Canada looking at Emergency Act to see what could benefit the COVID-19 response.

