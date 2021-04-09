A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

B.C.’s liquor servers have a pay boost to look forward to this summer.

Starting June 1, the province’s approximately 300,000 workers will be eligible for the general minimum wage of $15.20 an hour.

Previously, their minimum was wage was $13.95 an hour – an amount labelled “discriminatory” by Minister of Labour Harry Bains due to its disproportionate effect on women who compromise 80 per cent of B.C.’s liquor servers.

“Many of these low-income workers are the most vulnerable in workplaces, including young women as liquor servers and minorities in low-wage jobs.”

“It’s only fair they receive the scheduled increase coming to them,” Bains said.

READ MORE: B.C.’s minimum wage bump won’t alleviate housing or COVID-19 pressures: advocates

Before 2011, liquor servers were covered under the province’s general minimum.

Lara Higgs, who works at Nanaimo’s Dinghy Dock Pub, said the extra money will help her cover the cost of her family’s bills.

“There are lots of workers who get paid tips in the service sector. To single out liquor servers for a lower wage is unfair,” she said. Currently, more than 13 per cent of people employed in B.C. earn less than $15 an hour.

The province is also adding live-in camp workers and caretakers to the general minimum wage June 1.

Bains said future increases, starting in 2022, will be based on inflation rates.

RELATED: Small business group says no to B.C.’s $15 minimum wage plan


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey RCMP arrest man, 43, in connection with spitting incident caught on video
Next story
‘Resolution’ of case against mother, daughter charged in 2017 torched-SUV killing expected

Just Posted

Madeline Lauener stands with her family after celebrating her graduation from SFU. (Photo: Submitted)
Tweedy grad awarded scholarship

Madeline Lauener will work toward her master’s at UBC

At the scene of Newton shooting, where an innocent woman was grazed by a bullet. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Gunman serving 22 months for Surrey drive-by where innocent woman was grazed by bullet

The shooting happened in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton, at 3:30 p.m. on July 9, 2017

Surrey-based band Sleepy Gonzales is featured in "The Longest Intermission," a new online concert series. (submitted photo)
VIDEO: ‘Longest Intermission’ concerts spotlight Surrey-rooted bands with nowhere else to play

Brass Camel and Sleepy Gonzales recorded at Ocean Park hall for virtual concerts on two May dates

(File photo)
Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog in Surrey

Police say it happened Thursday (April 8) on walking path near 100 Avenue and Park Drive

IHIT investigators first appealed for help with their investigation into Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi's death shortly after her body was discovered in a burned-out SUV in August 2017. (File photo)
‘Resolution’ of case against mother, daughter charged in 2017 torched-SUV killing expected

Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found in a burned vehicle in South Surrey

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Cariboo teacher charged in child exploitation case

Charge laid against teacher at Peter Skene Ogden

Save-On-Foods confirmed 10 people at a pharmacy location in Burnaby were vaccinated Monday using doses that expired April 2. (Black Press files)
10 people injected with expired COVID-19 vaccine at Burnaby pharmacy

Save-On-Foods says it has taken steps to prevent it from happening again and contacted the affected customers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A server wears at a restaurant Sunday, July 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Liquor servers, caretakers boosted to B.C.’s $15.20/hour minimum wage

Previously, minimum wages for the 300,000 workers was $13.95 an hour, an amount previously called ‘discriminatory’

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

The first cruise ship of the 2019 season – the Celebrity Eclipse – docks in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Tourism-related jobs dropped by almost 29 per cent

Most Read