Lipinski interviewing for deputy chiefs, working on the Surrey Police Service’s badge

Surrey Police Service’s first chief constable says he’s interviewing for three deputy chief, with postings closing Friday

Chief Constable Norm Lipinski of the Surrey Police Service says he will be doing interviews this week for deputy chiefs and will “hopefully be able to announce one in the near future.”

Lipinski officially started his duties Monday as top cop of the city force that is to replace the Surrey RCMP. During Tuesday afternoon’s police board meeting, he said he’s “established communication” with the Surrey RCMP and E Division and has already had various meetings with them.

Lipinski also said during his first brief presentation before the board that he’s also developing the Surrey Police Service crest.

“So far myself and a few others are working on the badge, or I’ll say the crest, that will be worn as a shoulder patch on the uniform that’s yet to be designed,” he told members of the Surrey Police Board, which will next meet on Jan. 19.

READ ALSO: Hail to the chief – an in-depth interview with Surrey Police Service’s first boss

Further, his written report to the board indicated that in recognition of the “significant amount of work ahead,” his key focus in coming months includes “building a relationship with the RCMP, establishing a brand by which we communicate with the citizens of Surrey, and recruiting an executive team that is energetic, diverse and motivated by this opportunity to make history.”

Lipinski said the SPS currently has three postings for deputy chiefs that will close on Friday, Dec. 18 and interviews will commence “immediately.”

These are for the Community Policing Bureau, Investigative Services Bureau and Support Services Bureau, he told the board. “Support Services Bureau is a key position due to the need to develop the requisite administrative systems, recruiting structure and policy development capacity to meet provincial requirements to be established as an operational police service.“


