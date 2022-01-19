Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet school extinguishing ‘Wildfire’ mascot due to trauma from nearby forest fires

School says wildfires in Lytton, Elephant Hill led to change

A school in a small community in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is changing the name of its mascot following the destruction wrought by the 2021 wildfire season in B.C.

Lillooet Secondary School students and staff chose the “Wildfire” as their mascot in 2017, retiring the former “Baron.”

In a memo to families, the school said the mascot was meant to be “inclusive of everyone, bold, exciting and unique.

“As one student memorably described it, ‘We have become a force of nature,’” the school added.

However, several recent wildfire seasons in B.C., and their affect on neighbouring communities, have changed the school’s mind.

“The devastating loss of life and property that occurred during the Lytton Fire, as well as the Elephant Hill fire, has cast the logo in very different light. We simply cannot celebrate something that may add to the profound trauma that is ongoing for our neighbours.”

The school administration said that it would be launching the process of finding a new mascot in the coming months and would reach out to current, past and future students, as well as the community.

The new mascot is slated to be launched in June of this year.

READ MORE: Delays push cost to rebuild fire-damaged Lytton to $102M: insurance bureau

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfires

Previous story
Surrey school district says ‘no change’ despite new proof of vaccination order
Next story
COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada, as some hospitalizations dip

Just Posted

RCMP in Surrey in December, 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Police say suspect in custody after shooting at Surrey residence

Adam Svensson plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 15 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Best-ever PGA result for South Surrey golfer

Expectant mother Jenny Bray said her carefully made birth plans are now up in the air, after Fraser Health announced on Friday that it will close Peace Arch Hospital’s maternity department for three months, beginning Jan. 28. The ministry of health said women will be diverted to Langley Memorial Hospital for delivery instead. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Fraser Health decision to close Peace Arch Hospital maternity widely criticized

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Indigenous Liaison, Constable Kirk Rattray, in video about the Blue Eagle youth cadet program, coming to an elementary school in Surrey. (YouTube.com)
Blue Eagle cadet program flies to Surrey for lessons in Indigenous culture, policing