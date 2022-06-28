Lightning arcs through the clouds during some recent severe weather in the Chilliwack area. (Contributed Photo/Johan Kerkoff)

Lightning sparks 2 ‘spot fires’ in Fraser Valley

Tuesday’s storm sparked eight wildfires across province

A Tuesday lightning storm sparked eight new wildfires, two of which where started in the Fraser Valley.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said there is a small wildfire north of Agassiz in the Sts’ailes area at Morris Creek and a wildfire east of Mission near Rose Creek. As of Tuesday afternoon, an initial crew is attacking the Sts’ailes fire while fire crews track down the exact location of the Rose Creek blaze.

Eddie Simpson was camping in the Sts’ailes area the day before when a smaller fire started.

“A bolt of lightning struck a nearby tree, causing it to immediately catch on fire,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “My wife and I began scrambling to pack up camp in case the fire started to spread.”

Simpson wrote the fire seemed to extinguish itself in about 10 minutes, which he attributed in part to a very wet spring season.

“This was a good reminder of how quickly things can change out in the bush and to have an exit plan, especially during fire season,” Simpson stated.

Four other fires sparked during Tuesday’s weather were located in the Bella Coola Valley, one on North Vancouver Island and one on the Sunshine Coast.

