LifeLabs workers represented by BCEGU strike outside LifeLabs administrative offices in Burnaby on Oct. 23. (Cole Schisler photo)

LifeLabs workers union hold rally demanding better wages as labour negotiations resume

LifeLabs employees want better wages and pensions

As some 1,550 B.C. General Employees Union employees working at LifeLabs across the province commenced labour action, LifeLabs says they are prepared to resume negotiations.

Union members held a rally outside LifeLabs’ administrative offices in Burnaby on Saturday (Oct. 23) demanding better wages and pensions.

“We’ve seen tremendous staffing shortages, we’ve seen people volunteer to come in work overtime to meet the needs that are there. We have tremendous levels of burnout and we have severe compensation problems to the point where there are staffing shortages that put increased burden and stress on all these workers,” Paul Finch, treasurer of BCGEU said.

RELATED: BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

In a statement released amid the labour action, LifeLabs said that it will resume negotiations with BCGEU Saturday evening, averting any notice of closure of patient service centres unless the parties reach an impasse in negotiations. LifeLabs said they are hopeful they can avoid closures.

But Finch said some serious sticking points still need to be ironed out.

“Two of the biggest sticking points here are parity with workers in facilities doing the same or similar work, the second is a more secure form of pension plan, one that doesn’t cost the employer an extra penny, but ideologically they’re opposing. We don’t understand why they’re opposing it.”

Mandy de Fields is a member of the bargaining chair for the LifeLabs bargaining committee. She said that LifeLabs employees are facing burnout amid the pandemic, combined with worker retention issues that have increased workloads dramatically.

“Our workers have estimated the pandemic has increased the time it takes to do their job by threefold and they have less staff to deal with it because of the retention problems.”

All LifeLabs locations will be open this weekend and for the start of the week as the parties resume negotiations.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Surrey school board continues to discuss vaccine mandate as province releases ‘guidelines’

Just Posted

This area of Fleetwood, just north of Fleetwood Park Secondary, is subject of an urban-planning design contest called The Mixing Middle. (Photo: google.com)
Surrey neighbourhood in ‘Mixing Middle’ contest that aims to solve urban planning issues

Surrey teacher Derek Duke gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at the North Surrey clinic on March 24, 2021. Surrey teachers were among the first teachers in the province to get the vaccine. (submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey school board continues to discuss vaccine mandate as province releases ‘guidelines’

Brendan Havisto, second from right, had a stroke in February of 2020, leading to a series of tests, before finally taking part in a pilot project that started this week. He’s pictured his wife and kids (from left), Franklin, Sarah, Oliver and Alice. (submitted photo: Brendan Havisto)
New technology at Surrey Memorial Hospital could be ‘game-changing’ for stroke patients

A Cloverdale woman witnessed an illegal addition being built in her neighbourhood, but when a stop-work order was issued the construction continued. Now she’s speaking out because she said “things need to change.” (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale woman worried about illegal suite