VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey collision involving pedestrian

A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)
A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)
A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)
A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)

A serious collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian shut down the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard Tuesday afternoon (March 29).

According to Surrey RCMP, the incident happened just before at 4:30 p.m. and sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the serious nature of the collision, the public is asked to avoid the area while police carry out their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

car crashsurrey rcmpTraffic

Previous story
Queen Elizabeth shrugs off health issues, attends Prince Philip service

Just Posted

A serious collision involving a pedestrian and two-vehicles Tuesday afternoon resulted in one person being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police closed the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard while they conducted their investigation. (Shane MacKichan photos)
VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey collision involving pedestrian

Langley Hospice Society board president Kathy Derksen (left) and Shannon Todd Booth, communications and fund development manager stand outside the new Langley hospice building. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Caring and understanding at new hospice in Langley

Archery during the 2016 B.C. 55+ Games in Coquitlam. (Photo: youtube.com/tricitiestv)
Surrey aims to host 2026 55+ BC Games for up to 4,000 participants in 20 sports

Landmark Premiere president and CEO Ray Chen and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker (on lower balcony) were among those who participated in the vertical ribbon cutting at the grand opening celebration at the Foster Martin on White Rock Commons buildings, Tuesday (March 29). Alex Browne photo
White Rock’s Foster Martin development celebrates opening