An SUV crashed into a pole in Surrey on July 12, in the 6300-block of 128th Street. (Photo: Google Maps)

Newton

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Surrey RCMP say someone suffered “serious life-altering injuries” when a white BMW SUV drove off the road and hit a utility pole early Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:17 a.m. on July 12, in the 6300-block of 128th Street.

As of 6 a.m., road closures remained along 128th Street between 62nd to 64th Avenues.

“It is requested that the public avoid the area,” a Surrey RCMP release states.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services (ICARS).

Police say the investigation into the collision is in its early stages.

Investigators ask witnesses who saw the collision, or who observed the vehicle prior to the collision, to contact the Surrey RCMP. Police are also seeking any available dash-cam video.

Anyone with more information who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
UPDATE: Shots ring out in residential Lower Mainland neighbourhood

Just Posted

Classical string music performed live throughout downtown Cloverdale

Fifteen groups of students at Cloverdale’s Reformed String Camp play along 176, 176A Street

Surrey Chalo! FreshCo locations officially open

Discount grocery stores geared ‘heavily’ toward South Asian community

‘Ongoing discussions’ stall Mountie’s trial in Hudson Brooks shooting death

Mother describes delay in court proceedings to Aug. 8 as a ‘travesty of justice’

Surrey council denies pro-RCMP delegation

Coun. Guerra says man in charge of Surrey RCMP petition has ‘name-called mayor’

White Rock council revisits ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to hillside trimming

Residents say blackberries, foliage impeding views and creating safety issue

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

UPDATE: Shots ring out in residential Lower Mainland neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Officer assault, shooting at Downtown Eastside park spark concerns by police

There were 92 emergency calls for police response to the park in June, compared to 56 in 2019

Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

The vandalism is being treated as a hate crime

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Most Read