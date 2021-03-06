‘Liberty Rose’ to be planted along Johnston Road and at White Rock City Hall

Liberty roses – created by acclaimed rose breeder Brad Jalbert – will be planted in White Rock later this month. (Contributed photo)

A new rose – called “poppy-like” and created to honour those who have served their country – will be seen later this spring throughout White Rock.

In a news release Friday, the City of White Rock announced that beginning later this month, the ‘Liberty Rose’ – created by rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Langley – will be planted along the side of Johnston Road as well near city hall. The rose – described as ‘“a hardy and vigorously growing shrub rose” – will replace declining roses in those areas.

The rose, the release notes, was commissioned by William P.J. McCarthy, who served with the Canadian Armed Forces. McCarthy had been searching for a rose hybrid to surround a light armoured vehicle monument in Mission.

“This rose is a tribute to all who have served, and will serve, including my late grandfather. To work with my friend and patron William McCarthy on this very special rose has been a true honour and pleasure. This rose is very, very special,” Jalbert said.

Jalbert spent nearly a decade breeding the Liberty Rose, and has, in his career, hybridized 140 roses, including for Vogue’s 125th anniversary and for Hollywood star Bette Midler.

He will host a rose-maintenance session with the city’s gardening team once the new roses are planted.

“The Liberty Rose will be enjoyed by all those who see the vivid red blooms. Thank you to Brad Jalbert for your creativity in creating such a beautiful and unique rose with such a special meaning,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

“We are profoundly grateful to those who serve Canada, and this rose helps to recognize their contributions while beautifying White Rock’s streets.”



