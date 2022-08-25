Libertarian Bax joins Surrey South race

Candidate Jason Bax is representing the BC Libertarian Party in the current byelection for the Surrey South provincial riding.

Jason Bax is a down-to-the-wire addition to the field of candidates vying for the Surrey South MLA seat vacated by Stephanie Cadieux.

Representing the B.C. Libertarian party, Bax submitted his registration as a candidate just before the deadline on Aug. 20.

He joins BC Liberal candidate Elenore Sturko, BC NDP candidate Pauline Greaves, Conservative Party of B.C. candidate Harman Bhangu and BC Green Party candidate Simran Sarai in the byelection, which goes to the polls on Sept. 10.

Bax – who ran in the last provincial election for the Surrey-White Rock seat which went to MLA Trevor Halford – indicated that he is running for provincial office for many of the same reasons that he ran last time.

He says that B.C. residents have been “taxed to death” by the NDP government, which he accuses of mishandling the response to the COVID-19 virus, in effect killing the economy by a series of declarations of emergency.

READ ALSO: Where and how to vote in the Surrey South provincial byelection

The government should have taken the lead from the film industry, he said, by quickly adopting viable and pragmatic methods of operation that insisted on quarantines for those infected, but also acted to keep the industry going.

NDP government efforts to fight the virus, he said, did not take into account the physical, emotional and financial tolls on those uninfected, or the businesses that have been shuttered permanently.

A Vancouver-born and raised family man – he and his wife have two daughters, aged 16 and 13 – he has deep roots in White Rock, where his grandparents used to live, and where he has resided for the past decade.

His career experience has included building (and subsequently selling) a profitable internet technology company, followed by a stint as an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions for other early-stage technology companies.

Latterly he has been involved in the B.C. film industry, with credits, both as an actor and on the production side, for for numerous film and television projects.

BC politicsSurrey