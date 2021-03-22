Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberals take on Conservatives over party’s climate change motion

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan jumped on the vote at a House of Commons committee appearance today

Federal Liberals swiftly adopted a new attack strategy today against the Conservative party’s stance on climate change.

Over the weekend, delegates to the Conservative policy convention voted against a motion explicitly adding the line “climate change is real” to the party’s official policy declaration.

The existing document does discuss curbing greenhouse gas emissions but does not specifically acknowledge the existence of climate change.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan jumped on the vote at a House of Commons committee appearance today, demanding Conservative MPs express their position on climate change before answering questions they had for him.

It is the kind of political fallout Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole warned about in his speech to the convention Friday, a day before the vote.

He warned delegates that unless they stop debating the existence of climate change, Tory candidates will suffer in the next election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Conservative Party of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Three people, including five-year-old girl, hurt after SUV drives onto sidewalk
Next story
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Just Posted

W. W. Hastings photo
SURREY NOW & THEN: The Friday when Freda stormed through, cutting power for up to a week

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

A Rocha Canada, located in South Surrey, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to help protect the Little Campbell River Watershed. (Tracy Holmes photo)
South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada receives $50,000 grant for wetland protection

Grant issued as part of provincial conservation and economic stimulus program

A view of the “I Spy a City” digital art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (submitted photo: Brian Giebelhaus/Surrey Art Gallery)
‘I Spy a City’ images flash on Surrey’s UrbanScreen this spring

Exhibit on the wall of Whalley building created by Flavourcel animation collective

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cloverdale-Langley City MP to take part in virtual town hall on veterans affairs

Student group to host event on Saturday, April 3

Police in Surrey investigate what they call a “serious” single-vehicle crash in Newton Sunday, March 21. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)
UPDATE: Three people, including five-year-old girl, hurt after SUV drives onto sidewalk

Police say driver is Class 7 (learner) and that distracted driving may be to blame

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Abbotsford artist Julia Martens works with a number of different mediums and is looking to grow her art career. (Mitchell Cook photo)
Abbotsford artist using unique abilities to create art

MEI grad Julia Martens, who has a form of synesthesia, aiming to grow art career

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Most Read