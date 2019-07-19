This year’s Bose Family Corn Maze in Cloverdale is in the shape of the Scouts Canada logo. (Photo submitted)

‘Let’s get lost’: Cloverdale corn maze gears up for 20th season in Surrey

This year’s 25-acre Bose Family Corn Maze made in shape of Scouts Canada logo

In just over a month, the Bose Family Corn Maze will open for what will be the Cloverdale attraction’s 20th year.

“Let’s get lost,” operators joke in a Facebook post that reveals this year’s maze is in the shape of the Scouts Canada logo “to honour the leaders, youth, and now children of past scouts.”

Mike Bose, who runs the popular attraction with his wife and children, said the boys scouts “have been a big part of what we do, so we thought we should celebrate them as being a part part of this for 20 years. We have leaders who have brought groups for all 20 years.”

And, by chance, the Bose family later learned it’s the 60th anniversary of the scouts in Cloverdale.

Bose told the Now-Leader the weather has been on his side this year.

“It’s rare that farmers aren’t complaining about it being too hot or too wet, and weather wise the crops are growing phenomenally. We did a couple things differently over the last year, and we’re seeing the benefits. It’s a beautiful crop and the corn maze cut out beautifully.”

This year’s maze should prove a bit easier than last.

“Last year was too. People had a real tough time getting through,” he joked. (And he may or may not have been referring to this reporter’s family, who got wildly lost in the maze on a rainy fall day last year).

“But at the same time, we’re hoping it’s not to easy,” Bose said of this year’s design. “It’s a big maze, there’s lot of twists and turns.”

READ ALSO: Cloverdale’s corn maze is ‘Canada’s largest piece of art’

homelessphoto

(Mike Bose, operator of the Bose Corn Maze in Cloverdale. Photo: Amy Reid)

And, of course, there’s lots of corn. But just how much?

“So there’s 44,200 stalks per acre, and there’s 25 acres,” he laughed. That adds up to a whopping 1 million-plus plants.

The popular Cloverdale maze is one of the two “big ones” left in the region, Bose explained.

“When we started 20 years ago, Chilliwack was in their second year, so this is their 21st. There were nine of us back then, and after about three years the number finished to just three of us. Then the third, in Maple Ridge, packed it in after a few years of horrific weather.”

But in Cloverdale, the maze is going strong, with Bose saying people come from all over the city, and beyond.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing it for 20 years. It’s been fun, there’ve been challenges, but we always enjoyed it. It’s become a part of the community.”

(Video shows a walk through the Cloverdale maze in 2017.)

What keeps people coming back?

“There’s not enough places for people to get out and be active in a natural setting,” the farmer mused. “People are much more engaged with where their food comes from. Although it’s not food for them, it’s still a farm. It’s healthy for human beings to have to go through that being lost, and finding themselves.

“I think people like the challenge of finding their way through maze,” he added. “Being lost in a controlled setting.

The maze is set to open on Aug. 27 and run through the Thanksgiving. For more details and pricing, visit bosecornmaze.com.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Publication ban lifted on transgender complainant’s name in Surrey waxing dispute
Next story
Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP, firefighters support Cloverdale boy’s lonely lemonade stand

Parker, 7, had few takers until Surrey first responders heard his call

TransLink estimates the entire Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route would cost $3.12 billion

The proposed route could have eight stations

Public hearing set for two Surrey modular housing projects for homeless

Surrey council set to vote Monday on projects in Guildford, Whalley

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, July 19–21

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Newton’s ‘mural alley’ to light up with entrepreneurial talent, food, music and more

First annual ‘Newt Fest’ is set for July 27 as launch for envisioned ‘entreprenueurial hub’

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

HISTORY: Surrey hoedowns and ‘moonlight dances’ were the place to be

Dancing, revelry united community members of all ages

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Most Read