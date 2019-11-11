Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies around the Lower Mainland

This Remembrance Day marks 101 since the end of World War I

As Remembrance Day dawns, here is a list of events and ceremonies where you can pay your respects in the Lower Mainland.

Vancouver

Victory Square Cenotaph

The Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade will begin on Friday, November 11 at 9:45 a.m. at the Victory Square Cenotaph at West Hastings Street and Cambie Street.

At 10 a.m., veterans, military marching units, and bands will be led to Victory Square by the Vancouver Flag Party for a cenotaph ceremony starting at 10:30 am.

Combined performances by the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and the Regimental Pipes and Drums of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada will follow.

At 11 am, the last post will be sounded. Two minutes of silence as well as a 21-gun salute by the 15th Field Artillery Regiment will take place. The Royal Canadian Air Force will conduct a flypast moments later, should weather permit.

The ceremony concludes with a performance by the Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande and wreaths being placed at the Cenotaph.

Delta

North Delta

Located at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84 Avenue.

10:40 am ceremony, and reception to follow at North Delta Recreation Centre.

Hosted by Kennedy Seniors Society.

South Delta

Memorial Park, 47 Ave & Garry Street, Ladner

10:15 am parade from the Legion at 4896 Delta Street to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park for the 10:45 am ceremony.

Hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Delta Branch 61.

Langley

Aldergrove

26607 Fraser Highway

10:45am: Procession leaves Old Yale Road onto 268 Street, then heads west on Fraser Highway to the Aldergrove Legion at 26607 Fraser Highway. 10:50am: Service at the Aldergrove Legion Cenotaph will include hymns, poems, and messages, a moment of silence, laying of wreaths, and a flypast by the Fraser Blues. Following the service, the public is invited to join the Legion in its lounge for a pot luck lunch and entertainment. Presented by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 265, Aldergrove

Fort Langley Cenotaph

23105 St. Andrews Avenue

10:25am: Procession leaves the west end of the Fort Langley Cemetery near the intersection of St. Andrew’s and Nash Streets and proceeds along the roadways within the cemetery to the cenotaph.

10:40am: Service at the Fort Langley Cenotaph will include a flypast by the Fraser Blues at 11:00am. QR codes will provide links to the order of service and a Facebook live feed of the ceremony. Reserved parking is available for veterans, the elderly, and disabled at St. Andrew’s Church, 9025 Glover Road.

Presented by the Fort Langley Remembrance Day Committee and the Fort Langley Lions Club

Maple Ridge

Memorial Peace Park

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from the Legion Building on 22 Street to the cenotaph in Memorial Peace Park. The official ceremony begins after the parade.

Surrey

Surrey/Cloverdale Remembrance Day Ceremony

Date: November 11

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cloverdale Cenotaph at the Surrey Museum – 17710 56A Avenue

Bring your family to take part in the ceremony at the Cloverdale Cenotaph next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives at 9:30 a.m.

After the ceremony, check out the Surrey Museum to warm up and enjoy activities:

Children can make “peaceful crafts,” such as tissue paper poppies and thankful artwork, to commemorate the day.

Write thank you notes on postcards that will be delivered to Lower Mainland veterans and their families.

View WWII documentary videos in the Museum’s theatre.

Watch demonstrations of weaving and spinning in the Textile Studio. See a heritage loom used to rehabilitate veterans and try your hand at weaving on the Museum’s table loom.

Warm up with hot chocolate and cookies.

Attend a presentation of BC’s Home Front with local author Sylvia Crooks.

Abbotsford

Where: Thunderbird Square – Veterans Way (behind City Hall and next to Clearbrook Library)

When: 9:30am coffee provided, parade forms at 10:30am at Garden and Simon Streets

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion and members of local youth cadet corps are among those who will participate in the ceremony, which includes a parade and laying of the wreaths.

Two minutes of silence are observed at 11am, please arrive by 10:45am.

Chilliwack

Downtown

Service starts at 10am at Evergreen Hall, procession begins at 10:30 am from Evergreen Hall with the ceremony immediately following at the Cenotaph outside the Chilliwack Museum (45820 Spadina Avenue).

