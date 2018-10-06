Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

As usual, lengthy wait times are starting to build for major BC Ferries routes as travellers get their Thanksgiving long weekend started.

At the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, there’s a two-sailing wait to Swartz Bay – the most popular route in the Crown corporation’s fleet. This includes a wait for foot traffic as well.

Horseshoe Bay pay parking lot has reached capacity.

All other routes are seeing no wait time to one-sailing waits.

To prepare for the influx, BC Ferries scheduled more than 80 extra sailings for the long weekend along the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route – the most popular route in the fleet.

That includes a 6 a.m. departure until Oct. 9, and a 10 pm. sailing on Oct. 8.

Extra sailings were also added to the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route, as well as Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

BC Ferries also recommends for those taking the ferry without a car to still arrive 45 to 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled sailing.

To see current sailing conditions click here.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver dies after SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

Just Posted

BC Hydro restores power to thousands in Surrey

Crash in Cloverdale Friday night knocked out power to 7,200 customers

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Driver dies after SUV rams tractor trailer on 176 Street

Investigators seek public’s assistance in determining what happened

Surrey’s Tom Gill defends campaign after accusations leveled at unnamed supporters

Mayoral candidate says his campaign is clean amid claims some backing him ‘acting like hooligans’

Shots fired overnight in South Surrey

Police investigating early morning shooting incident, vehicle fire

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Vancouver Giants shoot down Cougars 3-0, in away game

The G-Men, a WHL team, defeated Prince George Friday and takes them on again tonight.

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Most Read