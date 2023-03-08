Legion BC/Yukon Command donates $1M to Surrey veterans village’s research foundation

This will help fund more clinical programs and health-tech innovations for Centre of Clinical Excellence

The Legion BC/Yukon Command on Feb. 27 donated $1 million to the Legion Veterans Village Research Foundation – the non-profit research arm of Surrey’s Legion Veterans Village – to help fund more clinical programs and health-tech innovations for the village’s Centre of Clinical Excellence.

The foundation has also launched a campaign to raise $10 million fundraising campaign toward funding more research and services aimed at supporting the health and wellness of veterans, first responders and their families.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s $312M Legion Veterans Village unveiled, first of its kind in Canada

The $312-million Legion Veterans Village project, at 10626 City Parkway in Surrey’s downtown, staged a grand opening on Feb. 8 to give visitors a first-hand look at the Centre of Clinical Excellence for veterans, first responders and their families.

Developed by the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, Whalley Legion Branch 229 and the Lark Group, the village consists of a 20-storey building containing the new 10,500 square-foot Whalley Legion Branch 229, as well as 91 affordable housing units and 171 market housing units in the first phase of overall development, and of course, the Centre of Clinical Excellence operated by Veterans and First Responders Health.

Chloe Angus, of Human in Motion Robotics, was told she'd never walk again — yet here she is, showcasing an XoMotion machine at Surrey's Veterans Village. pic.twitter.com/aTwn8P7Vz1 — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) February 9, 2023

Health and wellnessRoyal Canadian LegionSurrey