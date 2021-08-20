LBA president tapped as Delta Chamber’s new executive director

Jill McKnight’s appointment follows departure of former ED Garry Shearer to run in federal election

Jill McKnight was announced as the new executive director of the Delta Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 19, 2021. (Delta Chamber of Commerce/submitted photo)

Ladner Business Association president Jill McKnight has been named as the new executive director of the Delta Chamber of Commerce.

McKnight joins the chamber following the departure of former executive director Garry Shearer, who announced last month he would be stepping down from the role to run for the Conservative Party in the upcoming federal election.

A longtime Delta resident, McKnight is the co-owner of two local businesses — South Coast Casuals and the Ladner Village Market — and has been an executive member of the LBA since 2012, serving as president since 2017. In 2019, McKnight won the Volunteer of the Year Award at the chamber’s 68th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

“[McKnight] is a seasoned business and community leader who understands that relationships are the cornerstone of success for any business, large or small, and a key component to strong communities,” reads a statement to members from Delta Chamber of Commerce board chair Rick Gibbs announcing McKnight’s appointment.

“As the co-owner of two Delta businesses, Jill has refined her relationship skills to customize her interactions with stakeholders which created engaging experiences for customers and vendors while establishing Ladner Village as a destination to live, work, and play. Jill recognizes that businesses play a vital role in building strong, healthy, and vibrant communities.

“This understanding, combined with her passion and skills to influence stakeholders, makes her a valuable resource to build opportunities for growth and prosperity of local industries and businesses.”

