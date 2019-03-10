R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Chicago. The R&B singer has entered a not guilty plea to all 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Lawyer: R. Kelly denies being on tape with girls

Singer faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman

An attorney representing R. Kelly says the R&B artist denies being on yet another videotape that allegedly appears to show him sexually abusing young girls.

Steve Greenberg tells The Associated Press on Sunday that he hasn’t seen the videotape that attorney Gloria Allred said one of her clients turned over to law enforcement.

Allred’s client, Gary Dennis, told reporters Sunday in New York that he doesn’t know Kelly and doesn’t know where the tape came from. Dennis said he came across it while cleaning out a collection he had for years.

Greenberg said the larger question is “what are these people doing possessing what they obviously believe is child pornography in their VHS collection and what the authorities are going to do.”

Greenberg also said that it’s “now just open season” on the singer who faces 10 counts in Chicago of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty after being charged last month.

READ MORE: R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash
Next story
18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 3–9

Cloverdale’s lantern festival clean-up delayed, overdose alert issued and more

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 8 to 10

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

BCLC investigating after allegations raised against White Rock shredding company

Intact casino playing cards left unguarded: whistleblower

White Rock to host public hearing on Lady Alexandra project Monday evening

Public will be given opportunity to speak to building heights on the 1300-block of Johnston Rd.

Tweedsmuir Panthers win B.C. hoops title after second-half comeback

25-o run propels Cloverdale senior boys basketball team to championship win over Kelowna

VIDEO: Surrey’s top sniffers compete in Scent-Topia

Surrey dogs competed in nosework, a canine sport in which a dog is tasked with finding a hidden scent

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Caesar-Chavannes described multiple angry conversations with her party’s leader

B.C.’s plans to expand civil forfeiture program called unconstitutional

Under the changes, the onus would be shifted to a defendant to prove that an asset is not an instrument or proceed of unlawful activity

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

VIDEO: Byram sets another record with the Giants 4-3 OT win

A G-Men victory in Washington State tied G-Men for first in the Western Conference standings

Stone nets 1st with Vegas in 6-2 rout over Canucks

Vancouver goalie Markstrom pulled in first period

Most Read