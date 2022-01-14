Law Society suspends for 3 months immigration lawyer who worked in Surrey

A lawyer who practiced immigration law and at one point worked in Surrey has been suspended for three months by the Law Society of B.C. after admitting to professional misconduct.

Katrina Sriranpong’s suspension will begin Monday, Jan. 17 and end on April 17.

A Law Society of B.C. press release issued Jan. 14 states Sriranpong admitted to “improperly handling some or all” of $72,703.04 in client funds in 22 instances between June 2016 and November 2018 “where she either failed to document her clients’ consent to treat advance fee payments as her property upon receipt or failed to maintain and deposit funds into a pooled trust account.”

Sriranpong also admitted she didn’t maintain some accounting records as required under the law society’s regulations. She has been a non-practising member since November 2018, when she went on maternity leave.

“She did practice immigration law and did at one point work in Surrey,” Vinnie Yuen, communications officer for the law society, told the Now-Leader on Friday.

Sriranpong’s consent agreement summary notes Sriranpong “did not receive any financial benefit from her error, and her clients did not suffer any loss. She has maintained positive relationships with many of her clients. Some of them referenced their satisfaction with and appreciation for the lawyer’s work in their supporting letters.”

She did not have a professional misconduct record prior to this.

“The Lawyer self-reported her conduct, and cooperated with the Law Society investigation,” the summary reads. “At an early stage in the investigation, the Lawyer sought to resolve her matter through the consent agreement process. She is remorseful, and has acknowledged that her conduct was not in accordance with the Rules. As noted above, the Lawyer does not have a prior professional conduct record.”



