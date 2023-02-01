Latest RCMP stats indicate crime drop in Surrey

The Surrey RCMP’s latest statistics indicate there was a 15 per cent drop in violent crime in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The number of property crimes also dropped by 15 per cent and the total number of recorded Criminal Code offences fell by 12 per cent, from 10,423 to 9,170.

Cloverdale saw the biggest drop in violent crimes (31 per cent), followed by Guildford/Fleetwood (17 per cent), Whalley (14 per cent), Newton (11 per cent) and South Surrey (and eight per cent drop).

For property crimes, South Surrey recorded the biggest drop (26 per cent), with Whalley second (20 per cent), followed by Newton (18 per cent), Cloverdale (seven per cent) and Guildford/Fleetwood (a three per cent drop).

And for Criminal Code offences all told, the biggest drop was in South Surrey (16 per cent), followed by Whalley (14 per cent) and Newton (also 14 per cent), Cloverdale (eight per cent) and Guildford/Fleetwood (five per cent).

Meantime, Surrey RCMP’s most recent crime stats to date indicate there was a nine per cent drop in violent crime in the city in 2022 compared to 2021, down to 6,621 recorded offences from 7,310.

Moreover, the number of property crimes in all of 2022 compared to 2021 dropped by three per cent and the total number of Criminal Code offences in 2022 compared to 2021 dropped by five per cent, from 40,334 to 38,401.



crime ratesurrey rcmp