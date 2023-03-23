(File photo: Anna Burns)

Newton

Late-night crash sends one man to hospital in critical condition

Driver was travelling west on 72 Avenue at high speeds when he lost control and slammed into the median

A man was transported to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries Thursday (March 23) after his car struck the centre median.

Surrey RCMP stated in a release Thursday that around midnight the vehicle, a black Jaguar sedan, was travelling west on 72 Avenue at high speeds when the crash happened. Police say the driver lost control and hit the centre median. No other vehicles were involved.

Police have closed 72nd Avenue from 132nd Street to 130th Street. They have asked motorists to avoid the area.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area between 12:00 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. with information or dash cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
