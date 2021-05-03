FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )

Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

The province’s top health official said that there likely won’t be any large events, even outdoors, this year.

At a Monday (May 3) press conference, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “there will not be big events, where there’s lots of crowds of people this summer.”

Henry’s words came the same day as one of B.C.’s biggest fireworks shows, the Celebration of Light, cancelled its shows for the second year in a row.

Henry said the province will be watching the U.K., where more than 34 million people have received a vaccine, for guidance in terms of events.

“I can say there is not likely to be big events of any sort, even outdoors, through this summer and into the fall or winter of next year,” Henry said.

However, Henry said that sped up vaccine deliveries – with more than one million doses expected in May – could allow for some celebrations this summer.

“We’re in a whole different world now,” she said.

“I can see many situations where we can have smaller, distanced outdoor events this summer, perhaps hundreds of people.”

READ MORE: Celebration of Light fireworks cancelled again this summer, organizers plan to return in 2022

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA, NACI says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5
Next story
VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

Just Posted

File photo
IHIT investigating Surrey homicide after man dies in hospital from gunshot wound

Police say 19-year-old victim arrived at hospital in Surrey suffering from a gunshot wound Friday afternoon and later died of his injury

Whalley’s Flamingo Hotel in 1960. (Photo: Surrey Archives/Stan McKinnon collection)
‘Whalley Before Skyscrapers’ talk to focus on archival photos, plus video from 1993

Surrey Archives boasts more than 60,000 archival photographs available online

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Designers of the White Rock Pier repair have received an award of merit for the work. (Contributed photo)
White Rock pier-repair design lauded

Westmar Advisors Inc. receive award of merit

South Surrey’s Pacific Inn Resort & Conference Centre, known by locals at the Pink Palace. (File photo)
Plan for farmers market at South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ property cancelled

New health orders prohibiting travel between regions present too great a hurdle

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Police are at Willowbrook Shopping Centre where a man was shot Monday, May 3, 2021 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Shooting at Langley’s Willowbrook Mall sends one to hospital

A car was later found burning at an Aldergrove berry farm

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Michael Bonin, 20, from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)
One of three accused in 2017 Hope murder pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Joshua Fleurant pleaded guilty in a Kelowna courtroom to the second-degree murder of Michael Bonin

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Students sang “Green and Blue” with Todd Richard as part of Music Monday

Most Read