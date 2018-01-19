Langley Youth Hub on track to open soon

The youth center and shelter is now nearing completion.

Langley’s new Youth Hub is behind schedule, but construction on the new building has accelerated in recent weeks.

“As of today, it’s become a little bit more concrete,” said Loren Roberts, director of operations with the Encompass Support Services Society.

The new Youth Hub building, a prefabricated two-storey structure being built on 62nd Avenue near the Township Civic Facility, was to have been open a few months ago.

Unfortunately, fabrication delays pushed the completion date back. It’s now expected to be open at the end of February, said Roberts.

Built by Shelter Modular and with assembly managed by Marcon, the project is now on track and moving rapidly. As of Thursday, the roof was finished and landscaping work was being done.

“It’s come a long way in just two weeks,” said Roberts.

The hub will include a huge number of resources for Langley teenagers, including access to health care, bus passes, showers, laundry facilities, and the counselling and employment programs.

It will also have Langley’s first dedicated homeless shelter for youths. Until the Hub opens, teenagers with no where to sleep have had to head to Abbotsford or Surrey to find an official shelter.

The existing buildings where youth services are offered in Langley are getting crowded, so the opening can’t come soon enough.

“We need the space,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the next step is filling up the building with resources youth need, so donations from the public will be welcome.

Donations to the Youth Hub project can be made online through the organization’s website.