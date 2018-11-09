Langley, Surrey without Operation Red Nose for 2nd year

You can still get a ride home from other communities, the national organization said

Rudy, the Operation Red Nose mascot, is ready for another season of the program. (Black Press Media files)

For a second year in a row, Operation Red Nose will not be operating in two of the Lower Mainland’s largest cities.

The volunteer service, which offers by-donation rides home to partygoers, runs every Friday and Saturday night from Nov. 30 to Dec. 29.

Again this year, no organization stepped up to play taxi driver in Langley or Surrey, after the Langley Gymnastics Foundation chose to ends its more-than-ten-year run.

“There is no secret behind Operation Red Nose, and the one thing we need in every single community where service is offered is a non-profit to organize,” said national spokesperson David Latouche on Friday.

“It has to come from the community… by the community to the community.”

READ MORE: Langley Gymnastics opts out of future Operation Red Nose services

Operation Red Nose is operating in 11 other cities in the Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge, Abbotsford-Mission and Chilliwack.

Anyone out in those cities can still get a ride back to their home in Surrey and Langley, Latouche added – there is just no one to pick up passengers there.

“We had an issue last year where people thought it was cancelled all over.”

The national group is still looking for volunteers in several cities over this holiday season. For more info, check out their website.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.