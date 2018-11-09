Rudy, the Operation Red Nose mascot, is ready for another season of the program. (Black Press Media files)

Langley, Surrey without Operation Red Nose for 2nd year

You can still get a ride home from other communities, the national organization said

For a second year in a row, Operation Red Nose will not be operating in two of the Lower Mainland’s largest cities.

The volunteer service, which offers by-donation rides home to partygoers, runs every Friday and Saturday night from Nov. 30 to Dec. 29.

Again this year, no organization stepped up to play taxi driver in Langley or Surrey, after the Langley Gymnastics Foundation chose to ends its more-than-ten-year run.

“There is no secret behind Operation Red Nose, and the one thing we need in every single community where service is offered is a non-profit to organize,” said national spokesperson David Latouche on Friday.

“It has to come from the community… by the community to the community.”

READ MORE: Langley Gymnastics opts out of future Operation Red Nose services

Operation Red Nose is operating in 11 other cities in the Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge, Abbotsford-Mission and Chilliwack.

Anyone out in those cities can still get a ride back to their home in Surrey and Langley, Latouche added – there is just no one to pick up passengers there.

“We had an issue last year where people thought it was cancelled all over.”

The national group is still looking for volunteers in several cities over this holiday season. For more info, check out their website.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Funding formula top of mind for new Delta school trustees
Next story
You can’t opt out of this city’s green bin program, judge rules

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for witnesses to assault in Guildford area

Police say a man was assaulted in a parking lot in the 14500-block of 144A Ave.

Bell-ringing, poppy-making planned for Peace Arch Park

International event Sunday in Surrey marks 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War

Langley, Surrey without Operation Red Nose for 2nd year

You can still get a ride home from other communities, the national organization said

McCallum says shooting emphasizes need for Surrey to have own police force

Man, 22, shot and killed in Newton early Friday morning

TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

Kevin Desmond says he’ll work with Surrey, and the region’s 22 other mayors

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

You can’t opt out of this city’s green bin program, judge rules

Couple argued they already compost on Chiliwack farm property and feed food scraps to livestock

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. Lions look to be first-ever crossover team to win Grey Cup

The Lions face the host Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in the CFL’s Eastern semifinal

VIDEO: Northern California wildfire nearly quadruples in size

Fire moved so fast that crews couldn’t hope to stop it in Paradise, a town of nearly 30,000 people

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Historic B.C. building gets facelift with help from Sabrina series

Langley’s 108-year-old Coghlan Substation is seeing use in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen on Vancouver Island

Theft a bitter reminder of unsolved murder case, says Cassie Britnell

Most Read