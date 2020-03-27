Langley Sephora employee tests positive for COVID-19

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is monitoring developments related to COVID-19 after a Sephora Canada employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The beauty supply and makeup store released a statement on Wednesday, March 25, stating “Sephora Canada continues to actively monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently learned that an employee at the Sephora Willowbrook Mall in Langley, BC has tested positive for COVID-19.
As soon as we were aware of the possibility of exposure, we took immediate action by connecting with local health authorities to notify them and will follow the necessary protocols for cleaning and disinfecting the store. The health and safety of our employees, their families, and the community is always our first priority, and we have asked employees at our Willowbrook Mall location to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19 (such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing) and self-isolate for 14 days.”
Willowbrook added that the situation is evolving rapidly and that the health and safety of their employees, merchants, guests and the general community is and will be top priority.
The shopping centre facility is still open amid coronavirus closures, but hours have been significantly reduced while a vast majority of stores have shut their gates until further notice.
Christinia Kogler, property manager of the shopping centre, said Willowbrook is taking every precaution to maintain health and safety in our Centre including daily sanitization of all common areas including seating, washrooms, and touch points.
The following businesses at Willowbrook Shopping Centre are closed;
Abito Menswear
Aldila Boutique
Aldo (until March 31)
American Eagle Outfitters (until March 27)
Ann-Louise Jewellers
Arctic Fame Diamonds
Bath & Body Works (until March 30)
Below The Belt
Ben Moss Jewellers
Bentley
Blackwell Supply Co.
Boathouse
Bootlegger
Call It Spring (until March 31)
Coles (until March 27)
Claire’s (until March 27)
Cleo
Crystique
DAVIDsTEA
Dynamite
EB Games
Eccotique Spas & Salons (until March 31)
Essentials Hair Design
Fido (until March 31)
Flight Centre
Foot Locker (until March 31)
Freedom Mobile (until March 27)
Garage
Golden Tree Jewellers
H&M
House of Knives
Hudson’s Bay
Icing (until March 27)
Image Optometry
International Currency Exchange
Jack & Jones
Journeys (until March 28)
Justice (until March 28)
Kernels
Koodo
La Senza
Le Chateau (until April 1)
LensCrafters (for emergencies and urgent care, please call store)
Lotto Kiosk (near Dynamite)
Lotto Kiosk (near H&M)
Merle Norman Cosmetics
Mobile Klinik
Mobile Q
Mountain Warehouse
Murchie’s
Nail Studio
New York Fries (until April 6)
Northern Reflections
Opa! of Greece
Orange Julius
Pandora (until March 31)
Peoples Jewellers
Perfume Club
Pizazz Hair Design
Purdys Chocolatier (until March 31)
QE Home | Quilts Etc. (until March 31)
Reitmans (until March 28)
Ricki’s
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (until March 31)
Rogers (until March 31)
Ronsons
Sephora (until April 3)
Serena Fashions
Shaw (until March 27)
Shoe Warehouse
Soft Moc
Spencer’s (until March 28)
Sport Chek (until April 2)
Starbucks (until March 30)
Steve’s Poké Bar (until March 31)
Stitch It
Subway
Sunglass Hut
Sunrise Records
Sweet Factory
Swimco
TBooth Wireless (until March 31)
Telus
The Body Shop (until March 27)
The Dog’s Ear
The Children’s Place (until March 31)
The Source (until March 31)
Tim Hortons
Tommy Guns Barbershop (until April 2)
Toys R Us (until March 30 – online order pickup only)
Trident Key & Engraving
Urban Planet
Virgin Mobile
Warehouse One
Westland Insurance (still serving via phone)
Willow Dental Care
Willowbrook Art Gallery
Willowbrook Dental Clinic
Willowbrook Optometry (For urgent care, please leave a voicemail message or send an email to info@willowbrookoptometry.com. They will be responding to messages and emails during this time)
Wirelesswave (until March 31)
White Spot (take-out and delivery will continue)
Zennkai Salon (until March 31)
Zumiez
The following businesses at Willowbrook Shopping Centre remain open;
Crêpe Delicious
GNC
H&R Block
Kerrisdale Cameras
Lids
Mobilinq
Showcase
A&W
Fatburger
Foto Stop
Freshslice Pizza
Nutrition House
Pearle Vision
Simply Computing
Thai Express
ToeToSoul Relax Lounge
Toys R Us (online order pickup – front doors only)
Willowbrook Drycleaning & Alterations
Willowbrook Shoe Repair
White Spot (take-out and delivery only)
READ MORE: Langley City announces further closures to help stop COVID-19 spread
Willowbrook Mall has banned all large social gatherings and club activities while programming has been postponed until further notice, including their Easter event, the Shop ‘n Stroll sessions as well as the Walking Club sessions.
Current Willowbrook Shopping Centre hours;
Monday to Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For closure updates and individual store hours, people are encouraged to visit www.shopwillowbrook.com.
Kogler asked guests to closely follow directions communicated from local health authorities and to especially respect social distancing.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________