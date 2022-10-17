Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team. (RCMP)

Langley RCMP seized $65K cash, weapons from vehicle

Application made to keep money under proceeds of crime regulations

  • Oct. 17, 2022 5:00 p.m.
Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team.

Officers made the seizure Oct. 6.

Police said a driver was stopped for a motor vehicle act violation and subsequently arrested for possession of a weapon.

A further search of the vehicle revealed $66,940 in cash, several prohibited weapons including brass knuckles and knives, and fraudulent identification.

“Our Special Response Team has had great success in identifying criminal activity in the Langleys. This particular investigation highlights the contraband moving about our cities. The money will be referred to Civil Forfeiture as offence related property” said Sgt. Bal Sidhu, acting Community Policing Commander.

Under the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Act, which became law in 2006, authorities can seize the “proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity” to ensure people cannot profit from unlawful activity or use property in a way that may harm other persons.

LangleyRCMP

