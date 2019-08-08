VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

They know who they want so the search is on for a suspect after a targeted stabbing in Brookswood overnight.

The Langley RCMP is looking for the man who stabbed a 42-year-old Langley man.

“Police were called shortly before midnight after a male was reported as having been stabbed in the 20300 block of 44th Avenue,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “Officers attended and interviewed the victim and witnesses. The suspect has been identified and he and the victim are known to each other. Injuries sustained by the victim are believed to be non life-threatening.”

BC EHS and Township fire department helped the victim, who was taken to hospital.

The suspect, who is known to police, fled on foot.

“The Lower Mainland Police Dog Service attended but was not able to locate the suspect,” she added.

Information will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration and an arrest warrant will be requested for the 28-year-old male alleged to be responsible.

“The investigation is ongoing and efforts today will focus on locating this suspect,” Largy said. “Given the targeted nature of this incident, police do not feel there is a danger to the public.”

 

Previous story
Outcome of search for B.C. fugitives ‘absolutely devastating’: Alberni mayor

Just Posted

‘A triage point’: Surrey’s new SAFE centre aims to divert kids away from gang life

The Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment Centre has been quietly operating since January

VIDEO: Langley RCMP hunt for stabbing suspect

A stabbing incident overnight in Brookswood left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hundreds to ‘Ride for Refuge’ in Cloverdale this fall

Second-annual fundraiser will support the Cloverdale Community Kitchen and other local charities

South Surrey riverfront plan draws interest at open house

Nicomekl River area to be site of linear park, timeline still to be determined

SFU Surrey programs receive nearly $3M in federal funding

University’s clean tech, entrepreneurship research to expand

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Canadians ready for more health-care technology, virtual care: poll

Eight in 10 were interested in the ability to access all of their health information on one electronic platform

Okanagan wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Man arrested after multiple collisions along Highway 99 in Richmond

Police said the string of crashes spanned several kilometres between Richmond and Delta

B.C. First Nations call for closure to commercial, recreational fishing on Fraser River

The B.C. Assembly of First Nations is asking for a closure until the slide at Big Bar can be removed

Thieves steal gifts from 50th birthday party in Okanagan

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

Most Read