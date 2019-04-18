Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

The stretch of 72nd Avenue where the hit and run took place, as it appeared in 2013. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Six years after a hit and run accident that almost killed a Langley woman, police are asking for new tips to help bring the driver to justice.

On April 18, 2013, a 19-year-old woman was walking eastbound in the 19700 block of 72nd Avenue, on the south side of the road, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

She was struck, most likely by an eastbound vehicle, sometime between 10:35 and 10:48 p.m.

She was thrown into a nearby ditch, and was located later by her boyfriend when he was passing the same spot of road. They had usually passed each other, the victim ending her shift at work just before he started his, the boyfriend told Black Press in 2013.

Rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries to her head and lower body, the woman did survive.

However, the driver who struck her did not remain at the scene of the collision.

“Over the years there have been tips received and investigated but unfortunately the collision remains unsolved,” Largy said.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to come forward and speak with police. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.