Police arrested a man in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, in connection with a possible impaired driving case. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Mounties are investigating a possible impaired driving incident that led to a few cars being struck and a man being arrested and taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon in Langley.

An RCMP officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of 200th Street and Willowbrook Drive at about 3:20 p.m. this afternoon, RCMP Sgt. Loi Ly explained.

While the driver failed to stop, Ly said police did not pursue.

Instead, through another line of investigation, they attended a residence in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, and were on scene when the suspect vehicle and driver pulled up about 40 minutes later.

He was arrested without further incident getting out of the vehicle, Ly explained.

Police are continuing to investigate reports that the SUV collided with a number of other vehicles en route. Ly could not confirm if they were moving or parked vehicles.

The suspect did suffer some injuries that require him to be taken by ambulance to hospital to be checked over. Ly confirmed that he has since been released into police custody.

Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, the watch commander concluded.

RELATED: Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says B.C. lawyer

 

Police arrested a man in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, in connection with a possible impaired driving case. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance)

Police arrested a man in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, in connection with a possible impaired driving case. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance)

Police arrested a man in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, in connection with a possible impaired driving case. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
White Rock pier repairs could cost $16.2 million: report
Next story
Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Just Posted

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

Delta Nature Reserve reopened six weeks after windstorm

Delta closed the park on Dec. 21 after the storm toppled several trees and damaged the boardwalks

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

Most Read