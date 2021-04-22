Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT spoke Thursday morning at the press conference about three recent gangland murders, including the killing of UN Gang member Todd Gouwenberg at the Langley Sportsplex on April 21. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley man gunned down at Sportsplex was long-time gang member

Todd Gouwenberg was affiliated with the UN Gang, police said

A known UN Gang member and former MMA fighter has been identified as the man shot dead outside the Langley Sportsplex on Wednesday, April 21.

Todd Gouwenberg, a 46-year-old Langley man, was the victim of the shooting, the head of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed on Thursday.

Gouwenberg was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside the Langley Sportsplex, in the 20100 block of 91A Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, April 21.

The victim’s criminal record largely consisted of mischief and causing a disturbance, offences that took place in the late 1990s.

But court records tie him to more significant crimes.

The 2000 conviction of Allen Fehr and Eugenio Pugliese came after a nine-month Surrey RCMP investigation into a drug conspiracy. Police seized 69 kilograms of cocaine, 33.5 of cannabis, 15 pounds of hashish, and 13 pounds of psylocibin mushrooms.

Police wiretaps identified a “Todd Gouwenberg” as one of the people in touch with Fehr, using coded language to discuss drug transactions.

Police have asked for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who might have had dashcam footage from driving in the area around the time of the murder.

This killing came just days after 20-year-old Bailey McKinney was shot dead near the skate park at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park and a man was shot dead in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

The people believed responsible for the Sportsplex murder are thought to have driven off in a grey Dodge pickup truck and headed north on the Golden Ears Bridge.

A vehicle matching the description was found burned at 1200 block of Riverside Drive in Port Coquitlam later on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

