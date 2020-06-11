Langley Lodge reports no new COVID-19 cases, deaths

An outbreak at the care home was declared for a second time on April 29

In a Wednesday, June 10 update the Langley Lodge reported no new cases of COVID-19 or fatalities. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

No new cases of COVID-19 or fatalities were reported at Langley Lodge and all previously active cases have recovered, the long-term care facility reported in a Wednesday, June 10 update.

“Being hopeful of a wind down of our outbreak, we are planning for eventual return to more normal activities for our residents,” said the online post on the Lodge’s website.

The care home says it will share details of a plan “to return to more normal” with residents and their primary contacts directly at a later date.

The Langley non-profit has been the site of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the province with a reported 24 deaths, which was declared on April 29 for a second time. The first outbreak was declared over on April 25.

The facility has reported 15 staff cases of the virus and a total of 27 people recovered.

The next update will be provided by the Lodge on Friday, June 12.

Wednesday’s provincial update revealed there are 185 active cases in British Columbia, with 12 patients in hospital and four of whom are in ICU.

Thursday’s provincial update will be provided at 3 p.m.

