Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley landmark for country music fans razed

Gabby’s Country Cabaret building demolished Tuesday morning

Country music fans throughout the Lower Mainland used to converge on the wooden building on Fraser Highway in downtown Langley City for many years until Gabby’s Country Cabaret closed in 2020.

Gabby’s was among the last country-themed nightclubs in the the Lower Mainland to feature live music, around for about 35 years.

Countless country artists got their start performing there, including Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, The Washboard Union and Aaron Pritchett.

In 2017, the British Columbia Country Music Association held a wildfire relief concert at Gabby’s Country Cabaret with performances by the likes of Washboard Union, Langley’s Karen Lee Batten, Todd Richards, and Chris Buck Band.

It also became a draw for fans of the Riverdale when the TV show filmed there regularly.

• READ MORE: Riverdale films at Gabby’s Country Cabaret

• READ MORE: Gabby’s Country Cabaret announces ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

• READ MORE: Musicians remember Gabby’s

• READ MORE: Bands battle for spot at Gone Country summer concert

As for what will become of the land, Langley City has received no paperwork on projects or construction.

The property is zoned C1 which is Downtown Commercial Zone and allows for high density mixed use development, explained Rick Bomhof, the City’s director of Engineering, Parks and Environment.

“This could include commercial/office space and high density residential uses. As no application has been made yet it remains to be seen what the property owner will propose, but it will need to be consistent with the proposed new OCP which identifies this site as ‘Transit Oriented Core’ land use, which supports high density mixed use development,” Bomhof said. “As this site is across the street from the future Skytrain station and transit exchange the City will definitely be looking for a significant redevelopment that includes high density commercial/office space and residential units, and a high quality, pedestrian-friendly streetscape along Fraser Highway and 203rd Street.’

The conceptual plan for the 203 Station area shown in the draft Official Community Plan, he added.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge
Next story
Human remains discovered in Hope: IHIT

Just Posted

Verna Hassall was the first woman to be president of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce in 1961, which was called the Cloverdale Board of Trade at the time. (Photo courtesy the City of Surrey Archives.)
Chamber director researching his organization’s 72-year history in an effort to compile a list of past presidents

‘The Cloverdale Chamber is one of the oldest Chambers in the area:’ Wheatley

Jason Faria operates Next Gen Concessions and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. (Photo: Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
‘Kicked out’ of Surrey, food trucker motors on with drive-thru festival this spring

Cloverdale date planned on the weekend of April 24-25

In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Police followed the shipment to a warehouse in Surrey and arrested five men

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley landmark for country music fans razed

Gabby’s Country Cabaret building demolished Tuesday morning

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)
Surrey Mounties looking for Whalley hit-and-run driver

A pick-up truck smashed into a small car at about noon Sunday before driving off

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Shelah Klausen says there were other heroes in Lynn Valley that day, including a woman who saved her life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
Human remains discovered in Hope: IHIT

IHIT investigating suspicous circumstances, seeks public help

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area of Eureka Peak too unstable for responders to go in

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

Most Read