VIDEO: Langley landmark for country music fans razed

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Country music fans throughout the Lower Mainland used to converge on the wooden building on Fraser Highway in downtown Langley City for many years until Gabby’s Country Cabaret closed in 2020.

Gabby’s was among the last country-themed nightclubs in the the Lower Mainland to feature live music, around for about 35 years.

Countless country artists got their start performing there, including Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, The Washboard Union and Aaron Pritchett.

In 2017, the British Columbia Country Music Association held a wildfire relief concert at Gabby’s Country Cabaret with performances by the likes of Washboard Union, Langley’s Karen Lee Batten, Todd Richards, and Chris Buck Band.

It also became a draw for fans of the Riverdale when the TV show filmed there regularly.

• READ MORE: Riverdale films at Gabby’s Country Cabaret

• READ MORE: Gabby’s Country Cabaret announces ‘heartbreaking’ permanent closure

• READ MORE: Musicians remember Gabby’s

• READ MORE: Bands battle for spot at Gone Country summer concert

As for what will become of the land, Langley City has received no paperwork on projects or construction.

The property is zoned C1 which is Downtown Commercial Zone and allows for high density mixed use development, explained Rick Bomhof, the City’s director of Engineering, Parks and Environment.

“This could include commercial/office space and high density residential uses. As no application has been made yet it remains to be seen what the property owner will propose, but it will need to be consistent with the proposed new OCP which identifies this site as ‘Transit Oriented Core’ land use, which supports high density mixed use development,” Bomhof said. “As this site is across the street from the future Skytrain station and transit exchange the City will definitely be looking for a significant redevelopment that includes high density commercial/office space and residential units, and a high quality, pedestrian-friendly streetscape along Fraser Highway and 203rd Street.’

The conceptual plan for the 203 Station area shown in the draft Official Community Plan, he added.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)