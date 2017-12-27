Langley ice rink gets green upgrade

A provincial grant will partially fund a heat pump.

A Langley Township ice arena will receive an $80,000 provincial grant to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The province has announced that the Township has been chosen as one of its Community Energy Leadership Program (CELP) grant recipients.

The funding will go towards a heat-recovery system in a rink ice plant. The ventillator and a heat pump will recover the heat from the rink chiller system, cutting annual operating costs by about $21,000 a year. The system will also be switched over partially from natural gas to electricity, cutting greenhouse gas emissisons by nearly 120 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The total project cost is $265,000.

Other projects including funding a new electric Zamboni at Chilton Regional Arena to be powered by solar panels and lithium-ion batteries, a run-of-river hydroelectricity project in the Wuikinuxv Nation and a solar-energy system in Xeni Gwet’in First Nations.

