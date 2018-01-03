Langley farm under SPCA investigation

The animal protection group has already met with the farm’s owners.

The SPCA is investigating a South Langley hobby farm after a video of animals allegedly in distress was sent to a BC TV station.

Officers from the SPCA have visited Farm of Stories, located on 240th Street, confirmed senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever.

“They have complied with our directions,” Drever said.

But she said an investigation is still underway.

Drever said there were quite a few animals on the farm.

Farm of Stories offers a number of services on its website, including a 10-day Children’s Adventure with horseback riding, and a Parents Getaway.

“We believe that nature is not just where our food comes from, but the source of stories, inspirations and joy,” says Farm of Stories website.

In late December, the Farm of Stories Facebook page posted a statement:

“Bad people gave some bad comments about us and even made up ridiculous stories. What they have done made us feel sad and humiliated,” the comment begins. “None of us are professional farm care takers, and we may make small mistakes here and there, but we are here together to learn and grow.”

The owners of the farm could not immediately be reached for comment.