Langley crash victim remembered as ‘a kind-hearted guy with a great smile’

Gregg Paul, who died in a Dec. 17 crash in Langley, is remembered as a kind-hearted man with a ‘great smile’ by a GoFundMe campaign set up to help his family. (GoFundMe)

Gregg Paul is remembered as a kind-hearted, sincere man, who was known for his smile and positive spirit.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the family of the Langley man, who died in a Dec. 17 crash in Willoughby, had almost reached its goal of $5,000 by Saturday, Dec. 31, just five days after the campaign “In memory of Gregg Paul” went online.

Paul’s wife, Janice was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after the collision, which happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of 216th Street and 80th Avenue.

Contributors to the fund, to help with funeral arrangements and hospital costs, were asked to leave their memories of Paul.

A “heartbroken” Nidine Aldean, organizer of the GoFundMe campaign, said ” I will forever remember Gregg as a kind-hearted guy with a great smile. He made you feel comfortable to be around and he genuinely cared. I am thankful to have had the chance to cross paths and work with Gregg.”

Former co-worker Hal Booker described Paul as “very genuine, generous, kind and easy going — someone who was fun to spend time with.”

Michael Weeks remembered Paul as “always a class act [someone who] loved his team members and [was] respected by so many of his peers.

Stephanie Watson said “Gregg’s memory will stay with many as he was such a positive light for everyone he met.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Two dead, one critically injured in Langley intersection crash

According to Langley RCMP, one vehicle, a BMW sedan, was waiting at the intersection when a Jeep approached from behind at a high rate of speed and clipped it, sending the SUV into the intersection where it crashed into a Hyundai sedan that was just entering 216th Street and 80th Avenue.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, identified as a 37-year-old woman from Langley, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 58-year-old Langley man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The occupants of the BMW did not suffer serious injuries.

READ ALSO: B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash victim leaves behind young family in India: cousin

fundraiserLangley