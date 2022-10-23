Langley City fire fighters extricate girl from playground teeter-totter

Two- to three-year-old child was, under the circumstances, remarkably calm

As onlookers watched, a Langley City fire crew took apart a playground teeter-totter to rescue a little girl who had become trapped Sunday morning at Linwood Park. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City fire fighters extracted a little girl who became trapped in a playground teeter-totter on Sunday morning, Oct. 23.

Firefighter Dan Gray told the Langley Advance Times a call for assistance came in shortly before noon from the Linwood playground at Michaud Crescent and 201A Street.

Crews arrived to find the girl, who appeared to be two to three years old, was stuck inside in the teeter-totter located next to the zipline at the playground.

There was a gap between the seat and the backrest of the large teeter-totter, which was mounted on heavy springs, and the girl, who was trapped in the gap, could not be retrieved by her family or bystanders.

It took the firefighters about 10 minutes to dismantle the teeter-totter and extricate the girl, who was a “little panicked,” but remained remarkably calm during her ordeal, according to Gray.

Gray said the child, who was uninjured, gave her rescuers a shy thank-you before they left.

It was an unusual call, said Gray, who is president of IAFF Local 3253, which represents City firefighters.

“We definitely don’t do a lot of that,” Gary remarked, adding “we’re here when you need us, 24-7, 365 [days a year].

