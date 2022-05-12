Val van den Broek, the mayor for Langley City, and her husband, Rob, hosted a gala Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cascades Casino that raised money for the new Langley Foundry, a wellness centre for local youth. (Langley Advance Times files)

Val van den Broek, the mayor for Langley City, and her husband, Rob, hosted a gala Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cascades Casino that raised money for the new Langley Foundry, a wellness centre for local youth. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City council censures mayor over ‘conduct unbecoming’

City won’t provide details, citing privacy legislation, but says proper procedures followed

Langley City council has censured Mayor Val van den Broek for what it says is “conduct unbecoming a member of City council.”

In announcing the vote, the City said the matter relates to the City’s Respectful Workplace Policy, the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Guidelines and Policies.

“Council took the matter very seriously and would not have taken such actions over a minor concern. Council assures the community that due process and procedural fairness were followed,” the City’s announcement said.

The vote includes removing van den Broek from various committees and positions she has as mayor, including:

  • Fraser Health Municipal Advisory Council
  • Healthier Community Partnerships
  • Langley Christmas Bureau
  • Langley Christmas Wish Breakfast
  • Langley Local Immigration Partnership
  • Youth Advisory Committee

In particular, the complaint was independently investigated by a third party with experience in workplace law. The mayor was provided with a fair opportunity to participate in the process and to respond to the allegations prior to Council’s consideration of the censure motion, according to the council announcement.

The City is citing confidentiality and privacy legislation, noting that council members are not able to discuss the details of the matter. The action remains in effect until the next municipal election in autumn 2022.

It’s not the first time the mayor has come into conflict with others on council.

• READ MORE: Mayor says removal from Metro Van board an example of continued in-fighting

• READ MORE: No behind-the-scenes battle in decision to remove mayor as City’s Metro Van rep, councillor says

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Lisa Batstone fails in appeal of 15-year sentence for daughter’s murder
Next story
Fraser Valley woman has $5,750 COVID violation ticket dropped by Crown

Just Posted

Bill Haggerty’s 2021 Clovie Award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year is seen at his store Elevated Music. Nominations for the 2022 Clovie Awards are now underway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clovie Award nominations open

Sharon Mason chats about her life and her new book. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Local realtor and new author sits down for a coffee and a chat

Surrey Coun. and mayoral candidate Brenda Locke and Surrey Mayor and mayoral candidate Doug McCallum. (File photos: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mayor brings back vote to defeat motion related to his public mischief charge

Crystal Lee Mattie, 37, was last seen near Binnie Lane and Grosvenor Road. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seek help locating woman last seen Apri 28