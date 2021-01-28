Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}

Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

A Langley caterer and food store owner is shaking her head at the people hosting gatherings in defiance of Public Health Orders.

Well Seasoned owner Angie Quaale said the requests are for sizable events including a baptism.

“It’s 24, 28 people for a Super Bowl party,” she said. “We’ve had three [event requests] in the last week.”

She said the three events were for at least 18 people each.

“I just can’t believe we have to still have this conversation,” she said.

Her reply to the party hosts was sending the website link to the provincial health regulations surrounding events and gatherings.

“They’re very clear guidelines,” Quaale said.

She’s irked that the events are frivolous, noting people can’t hold funerals and visit loved ones in hospitals, while others decide it’s important to watch a football game.

“Most people get it and are trying their best,” Quaale said.

She noted that she’s like so many, wanting to get back to “normal” life and shares people’s frustrations but that’s no reason to ignore the rules set out to protect people.

“People are fed up. They’re tired, all of those things,” she said. “We can’t quit now because we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Quaale said she is like so many other business owners, significantly impacted by the pandemic, and said there will be businesses out there that would cater to such clients because they are on the brink but most try to be responsible to protect customers and staff.

She is concerned that people willfully violating the rules to hold parties will prolong the pain for all and put more people at risk.

“People have made sacrifices,” she commented.

And there’s been a terrible price to pay for society, she added. B.C. has had 1,172 deaths while Canada’s death toll sits at 19,626.

Signature Catering owner Steve McCaw said his Walnut Grove based business is still able to do some specialized catering following COVID protocols, such as single serve, individually sealed meals but has not been contacted about events.

“As far as large parties, I’ve received no calls,” he said.

But McCaw said caters are also dealing with online scammers making large food orders, an unwelcome annoyance during difficult times. Scammers have contacted him about placing orders for large numbers of items such as wraps. He said they insisted in paying upon delivery but he insisted on prepayment with a credit card and they tend to hang up.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey Mounties say crime dropped by 14 per cent in 2020
Next story
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Just Posted

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

The band Mediaslaves features, from left to right, Johnny Papan (vocals/guitar), Sean Tanner (bass) and Jono Delivuk (drums).
Itching to play live, Surrey’s Mediaslaves band amplifies new songs/videos in other ways

Punk trio’s new ‘Fear and Loathing in Outer Space’ video released, along with four-song EP

David Harris donated $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation on behalf of Delta’s Harris and Burr families to fund critical equipment needs at Delta Hospital. (Submitted photo)
Long-time Ladner families fund critical equipment at Delta Hospital

Harris and Burr families donate $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation

Surrey crime scene. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mounties say crime dropped by 14 per cent in 2020

Corporal Joanie Sidhu noted violent crime decreased by 19 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, and for the year overall

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning in effect for B.C.’s South Coast mountains this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalance Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

Most Read