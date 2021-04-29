Langley Canadian Tire closed due to COVID until May 10

The store was still open Thursday evening after the order was posted

The Langley Canadian Tire will be closed until at least May 10 after COVID-19 cases among staff, according to the company’s corporate head office.

“WorkSafeBC, in accordance with Fraser Health, has directed a workplace closure of the Canadian Tire store at 200th Street in Langley,” said a statement from the corporation. “The store will be closed for 10 days, effective today [April 30], and management is adhering to all direction from public health to help further limit the spread of COVID-19 at this location. The store reopening is planned for May 10.”

A closure notice appeared Thursday, April 29, on the front door of the store, signed by a WorkSafe BC staff member. The store remained open Thursday evening.

Workplace closures are a new measure introduced earlier this month by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic in B.C.

Any workplace with three or more COVID-19 cases among staff, and a suspicion of workplace spread, can be shut down, for a minimum of 10 days.

Some workplaces have seen partial closures.

The Canadian Tire has not yet appeared on the online list of closures maintained by Fraser Health. The list is updated at noon daily with the previous day’s closure orders, and the Canadian Tire closure is expected to appear on the Friday, April 30 list.

The Canadian Tire appears to be the second local hardware and home goods store affected by a closure order, after the Rona on the Langley Bypass was closed earlier in the week.

