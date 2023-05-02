Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately after a landslide on May 2, 2023. (RDCK handout photo)

Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road

A landslide in the West Kootenay community of Vallican has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay Emergency Operations Centre to issue evacuation orders and alerts for properties in the area.

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately.

Emergency support services are being provided for the evacuees.

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

Little Slocan South Road has been closed in both directions until further notice.

The centre says a geotechnical engineer will conduct a full assessment of the area by helicopter Wednesday morning.

The Canadian Press

