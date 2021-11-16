Landslide leads to new evacuation order for 1,100 homes in eastern Abbotsford

An RCMP officer tells a driver they need to turn around and head towards Chilliwack while guiding traffic on the east side of the Keith Wilson Bridge. Folks from Sumas Prairie and Yarrow were leaving the area following an evacuation order on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The City of Abbotsford has issued an immediate evacuation order for Sumas Prairie due to a localized landslide.

The was signed by the city manager juster before 6 a.m., including the area bordered by Sumas Mountain, DeLair Road, Old Yale Road to the north, the U.S. border to the south, the Chilliwack border to the east, and the ridge west of Railway Road.

Evacuation order area. City of Mission photo.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, Abbotsford Police and the the city’s public works staff will be helping with the evacuation and of approximately 1,100 homes.

“Water levels are rising very quickly. Residents are being asked to evacuate immediately,” said the Abbotsford Police Department on social media.

Evacuees are told to travel the route provided and register at the ESS Reception Centre located at the Tradex building on 1190 Cornell Street, or Chilliwack Senior Secondary located at 46363 Yale Road.

Before leaving, people are advised to shut off all gas and electric appliances other than refrigerators and freezers, all windows and doors, close gates but do not lock them, check on neighbours, take pets and critical items such as medicine, money and keys if able, and not to use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Two cars stranded in water on N. Parallel Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

RCMP officers control traffic on the east side of the Keith Wilson Bridge at Chadsey Road as folks from Sumas Prairie and Yarrow leave the area following an evacuation order on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

