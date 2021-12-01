Landslide closed Highway 7 in both directions near Agassiz, now reopened

A mudslide closed Highway 7 east of Agassiz early Wednesday (Dec. 1) but single lane traffic was getting through within an hour of the incident.
Drive BC first reported Highway 7 closed, in both directions some time after 7 a.m., due to a mudslide between Green Road and Lophet Road for 0.9 km in the District of Kent.
School District #78 closed its schools at 8 a.m.: “In the last hour Highway 7 has closed due to ongoing weather conditions. As a result, we have decided to close the entire district.”
But then after 7:40 a.m. DriveBC reported that they managed to open the roadway to single lane alternating traffic.
⚠️Status of #BCStorm impacted #BCHwys
✅ #BCHwy3 OPEN, #HopeBC to #PrincetonBC
✅ #BCHwy1 OPEN, Hope to #BostonBar
⛔️ #BCHwy1 #Abbotsford to #Chilliwack
✅ #BCHwy99 OPEN, #LillooetBC to #PembertonBC
✅ #BCHwy7 OPEN
❗️Travel advisories in effect❗️
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 30, 2021
Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.