North Vancouver RCMP say a driver crashed a Lamborghini into a retaining wall in the 4000-block of Highland Boulevard on April 22. They’re looking for witnesses who may have seen the driver flee the scene. (Photo courtesy of North Vancouver RCMP)

Lamborghini driver smashes into Metro Vancouver retaining wall, flees the scene

Police say driver wasn’t the owner of the luxury car, but that it wasn’t stolen

Police are looking for witnesses after the driver of a Lamborghini crashed into a retaining wall in North Vancouver on Saturday (April 22) and then fled the scene.

North Vancouver RCMP were called to the 4000-block of Highland Boulevard at about 6 a.m. for a report of the high-end crash. When officers arrived though, the driver was nowhere to be seen.

Police say they’ve since spoken with the owner of the luxury vehicle and have determined it wasn’t stolen, but that it was being driven by someone else. Police wouldn’t disclose what relation the driver may have to the owner.

Investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage of it to reach out to them at 604-985-1311 and quote file 23-7628.

