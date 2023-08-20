The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country remains at 174 hectares. (Contributed)

Lake Country wildfire remains same size due to blanketing smoke

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country experienced no change throughout Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

BC Wildfire Services hasn’t provided any specific details on the fire, which has remained at 174 hectares since Friday night. Heavy smoke that blanketed the Central Okanagan on Saturday has made it difficult for crews to determine the size of the blaze.

Sunday is a colder morning (10 C) with minimal wind, but an air quality advisory remains in effect because of the heavy smoke.

The Clarke Creek wildfire is now part of the Grouse Complex, including the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, and the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna.

At this point, the blaze remains out of control and the suspected cause is under investigation.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same as well. The evacuation map can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Services website. A regional wildfire briefing will be held at 10 a.m. to provide an update.

The Clarke Creek wildfire is one of 386 active wildfires across the province.

BC Wildfire Services and Transport Canada would like to remind the public that using drones in the area of a wildfire is illegal.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

