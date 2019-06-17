A Pride flag hanging outside Ladner United Church was found vandalized, again, on Saturday, June 15. It was the second time in 12 days the flag had been defaced. (James Smith photo)

Ladner church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

A Delta church has again had it’s Pride flag vandalized, the second time in less than two weeks.

Ladner United Church posted a photo of the defaced flag to its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon (June 15). It’s the second time in 12 days the someone has vandalized the church’s flag, the first occurring on June 3.

In both cases, the flag was marked with what appeared to be black spray paint.

READ MORE: Ladner church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

“Twelve days after our #Pride flag was defaced, and one week after we installed its replacement, our flag has been defaced again. This is not simple vandalism, but a clear message and intentional criminal act,” the church posted on Facebook.

“Let us be clear in our response: we will not be deterred in living out the love of Christ in word and deed in our community. We are not afraid or ashamed. We encircle our #LGBTQ+ church members, family, friends, and neighbours with love and solidarity.”

The June 3 vandalism sparked outrage on social media and the City of Delta and the Delta School District raised Pride flags outside their respective offices on June 5 in response to the incident, as well as to recognize June as Pride month. The events marked the first time that either the city or the district had done so.

Mayor George Harvie took to Twitter Saturday evening to condemn this most recent act vandalism.

“Extremely upset & disappointed to hear that another Pride flag at Ladner United Church was defaced. This community will not tolerate such despicable acts. #DeltaBC stands in solidarity with Ladner United Church & the LGBTQ+ community. #PrideFlag.”

In the comments below its Facebook post, Ladner United Church said most people in the community had either been supportive, expressed a “live and let live” attitude or kept their opinions to themselves about the vandalism.

“This is the first time since we’ve been flying our Pride flag (since we moved back into our restored/renovated building in 2014) that someone has taken an outright destructive action like this at our church … thankfully very rare.”

In thanking commenters who offered to provide the church with a new Pride flag, Ladner United said it will be determining what the church’s “specific next steps will be” at a leadership Council meeting later this week.

“Either way we’ll keep having a flag up this Pride month,” the church said.

In the meantime, Ladner United Church encouraged residents to “take action” by supporting the upcoming Delta Pride Picnic on Aug. 31 — either by donating, attending, or sharing and promoting the event, by writing to mayor and council to let them know it’s important that Delta is a safe and inclusive place for all residents and that they should take tangible actions to reflect that, and/or by donating to the church to help support the work it does in the community.

RELATED: Delta to address inclusion and services for LGBTQ community

SEE ALSO: Rainbow crosswalk could cost Delta $6,500

SEE ALSO: Delta celebrates pride with inaugural picnic


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP launches online crime reporting tool today

The online crime reporting tool goes live Monday but for emergencies people should still call 911

Days numbered for Surrey’s Back on Track recovery homes

As operator pledges to fight, clients predict loss will ‘send us back in our addiction’

Date set for ‘demolition event party’ at Surrey’s Flamingo Hotel

Mayor McCallum to raise excavator bucket for the ‘ceremonial hit’ on the long-standing building

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 69-year-old man who uses a walker

Police say Stanley Peters, who was last seen on June 15, is known to frequent the Whalley area

South Surrey Spirit Garden to host Solstice Stroll

Candlelight event to begin at 8 p.m. June 22

‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Seasonal adjustments to sailing times also in effect on many routes

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Parents of B.C. murder victim want her personal belongings back

Lisa Dudley’s parents, Rosemarie and Mark Surakka, were at the Mission RCMP detachment Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Most Read